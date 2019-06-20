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Exclusive: Roger Stone Learns He Was The Target Of NXIVM Cult
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680 views • June 20, 2019
The Daily Beast has falsely accused Roger Stone of being a member of the NXIVM sex cult. Roger joins Alex to discuss his interactions with some members from the cult as well as the bombardment of fake news against him.
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