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Trump, Trudeau push for trade deal at WH meeting
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3 views • June 20, 2019
President Donald Trump welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the White House Thursday as the two leaders work to get the USMCA deal, a replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement, over the finish line.
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