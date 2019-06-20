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Pompeo unveils 2019 human trafficking report
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3 views • June 20, 2019
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unveiled an annual report on human trafficking Thursday and pledged to "send the strongest message possible to traffickers that we will not tolerate their despicable and criminal acts."
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