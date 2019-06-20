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Fed leaves key rate unchanged, hints future cuts
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3 views • June 20, 2019
The Federal Reserve left its key interest rate unchanged Wednesday but signaled that it's prepared to start cutting rates if needed to protect the U.S. economy from trade conflicts and other threats.
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