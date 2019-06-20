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Pentagon Leaks Plan To Nuke Russia, China, And Iran
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2876 views • June 20, 2019
Iran has shot down an American drone and now the U.S. is accusing Iran of having done so in international airspace. Alex breaks down how this event may play into the hands of the Deep State and lead to a hot war.
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