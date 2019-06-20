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Bollywood Zumba Style - oneHOWTO Zumba Workout
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98 views • June 20, 2019
Want to get in shape with some bollywood zumba moves? Dance to the beat of this fusion electro song called Aide by Bang la Decs to give your Bollywood dancing the most modern twist! Make sure you learn all the steps to this brand new oneHOWTO Zumba workout, brought to you as always by our wonderful instructor Inés Aranós!
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