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Zumba Bachata Dance Workout - oneHOWTO Zumba Routine
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40 views • June 20, 2019
oneHOWTO zumba is back on schedule with this new fitness workout for off those who want to dance while keeping fit with the best Latin rhythms. Our choreographer Inés Aranós is showing us the steps to this bachata dance workout called "Bacahta a lo loco" that is perfect to add to your daily zumba routine.
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