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USA Attacks Iran
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23 views • June 20, 2019
USA Attacks Iran
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Hypocrisy of USA using Biological Weapons against America and the World
deadly Depleted Uranium Weapons, Vaccines, Roundup/GMO "foods", Fluoride
Artificial Sweeteners, Palm Oil, Rx Drugs while making false claims that
Assad used Chemical Gas on his own people.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Hypocrisy of USA using Biological Weapons against America and the World
deadly Depleted Uranium Weapons, Vaccines, Roundup/GMO "foods", Fluoride
Artificial Sweeteners, Palm Oil, Rx Drugs while making false claims that
Assad used Chemical Gas on his own people.
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