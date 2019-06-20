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I-1639 Deprives Handicapped 19-Year-Old of His 2A Rights
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13 views • June 20, 2019
Part of the controversial I-1639 included raising the legal age to own a firearm, and that provision is leaving a home-bound 19-year-old completely unable to defend himself.
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