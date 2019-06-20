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President Trump awards Arthur Laffer with Medal of Freedom
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3 views • June 20, 2019
President Donald J. Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Arthur B. Laffer earlier today. This prestigious award is the Nation’s highest civilian honor, which may be awarded by the President to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.
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