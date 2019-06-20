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Eric Swalwell and 18 People Showed up to Picket the NRA
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30 views • June 20, 2019
"When you have more cameras than supporters at your anti-gun rally, you have serious problems. But that didn't stop the California kid from pushing ahead with his dinky event." —Grant Stinchfield
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