© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ex-Dem aide leaked GOP senators' personal data, gets 4 years in jail
Follow
0
Share
Report
15 views • June 20, 2019
Former Democrat congressional aide Jackson Cosko is sentenced for posting the private information of five Republican senators on Wikipedia during the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings; Griff Jenkins reports.
Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsfox newsfox news channelpersonalityhouse of representativescapitol hillcongressional aideconngresscosko jail timedem congressional aiddem congressional aidegop senatorsgriff jeninsgriff jenkins fox newsjackson coskojackson cosko jail timejackson cosko sentencingrepublican senatorsrepublican senators information leakedsenatorsunited states congress
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.