© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Texas is pledging nearly $1B for border security: Abbott
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • June 20, 2019
Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's comments about U.S. border facilities and efforts to end the border crisis.
Keywords
newspoliticsbusinesstexasfox businessfox business networkborder crisisborder securityillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationborder walltrump wallaoccavutoneil cavutoocasio-cortezalexandria ocasio-cortezalexandria ocasio cortezaoc bordercavuto coast to coastgov greg abbottgreg abbottimmigration crisistx gov
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.