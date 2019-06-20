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Brady Campaign Announces It Will No Longer Use CDC Data
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35 views • June 20, 2019
The Brady Campaign made it known that the CDC's data is unreliable, so they'll be looking elsewhere for data to push their agenda. But isn't it ironic that they still push for government-funded studies involving gun control?
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