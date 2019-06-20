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Varney: The elites want you to suffer in the name of climate activism
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2 views • June 20, 2019
FBN's Stuart Varney on the difference between how President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden kicked off their 2020 presidential campaigns.
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trumpnewspoliticsclimate changebusinesseconomyfox businessfox business network2020 elections2020 presidential electiontrump rallystuart varneyclimate activismopiniontrump re-electiontrump re-election machinetrump reelectiontrump reelection 2020trump vs bernietrump vs bidentrump vs demsvarneyvarney my take
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