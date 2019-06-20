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Zumba Dance Workout for weight loss - Intermediate Zumba Dance
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366 views • June 20, 2019
We're back with our favorite ZIN instructor Ines Aranos! Learn this brand new oneHOWTO zumba workout and get fit while dancing! This intermediate zumba choreography is perfect for a full body cardio workout and to bring your energy and self esteem right up!
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