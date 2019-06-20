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Trump Supporters Go Wild For Infowars!!!
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338 views • June 20, 2019
Countless attendees at President Trump's Campaign Kick-Off Rally in Orlando, Florida showered Infowars reporter Millie Weaver with praise for Infowars and Alex Jones. Though many other news crews were present at the rally, Infowars invoked the most excitement from Trump supporters reminding everyone that Trump is the Infowars President!
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