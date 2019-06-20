The Empire's Ending In Moral & Financial Bankruptcy - Is Pompeo Lying Again?

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Streamed live on Jun 14, 2019
America was never meant to be an Empire. Liberty and Empire are mutually exclusive. But alas the road of Empire was taken long before any of us were born, and it has been in steady decline for the last 50 years. Empires always end in a melange of moral and financial bankruptcy. America is following this script to the letter.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNshjSFyc2s