BREAKING: This DOD Video Shows EXACTLY What Happened Moments After Those Tankers Were ATTACKED

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Published on Jun 14, 2019
100% Fed Up reports, President Trump tweeted a video of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressing an attack by the Islamic Republic on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Pompeo reminded everyone that on April 22nd, Iran promised the world that it would interrupt the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UriU_87JUbw