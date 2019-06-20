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Nicotine Testing In Schools
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61 views • June 20, 2019
There is a brand new front in the war against illegal drugs. All Nebraska students who decide to participate in extracurricular school activities will be tested at random for nicotine, a drug which is legal for adults but illegal for minors.
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