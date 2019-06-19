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6/19/19 #KEEPAMERICAGREAT! TRUMP:"My Only Special Interest Is You!" #Trump2020
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You Are Free TV
Published on Jun 19, 2019
6/19/19: President Trump's Kick off rally last night was epic! The USA has a straight-talking America-first President and we need him for 6 more years! Watch him tweet in real time during the Democratic debates next week! Meanwhile, Capitol Hill held hearings on Reparations for DoS, and Keith Raniere, leader of the NXIVM sex-trafficking cult is found guilty on ALL CHARGES!
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
The Big Tech Anti-trust investigation has begun! Please continue to add your censorship experiences to Trump's call for reporting tech bias:
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status...
Please watch Trump's 2020 Kick-off rally from last night in Orlando!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MEqIN...
Juneteenth commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, June 19th, 1865:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juneteenth
Coleman Hughes, African American writer, presents his case against Reparations before Congress today:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ls6g8...
Thanks to Zach Abnet for posting the interview on YT!
Trump signaled in Orlando rally that Clinton emails are already in possession of the State Dept and DOJ:
https://gellerreport.com/2019/06/fbi-...
https://rightwingtribune.com/2019/06/...
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/boom-ke...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please keep 9/11 1st-Responder, Lou Alvarez, who went into hospice care today, in your prayers and join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave-- Freedom from tyranny worldwide!! Thank you! WE ARE FREE!
PLEASE NOTE: FREE SHIPPING on YAFTV C60 Purple Power orders is for the USA, ONLY, sorry about that international friends!
Through June 20, or until inventory sells, C60 Purple Power is offering 40% off their Avocado oil Carbon 60 for YAFTV Patrons and 30% off for subscribers! Codes and links below!
All YAFTV C60 Purple Power orders ship free in the USA!
Become a patron and receive codes instantly for 20% C60 Purple Power and access to the 40% off sale on the avocado C60 line of C60 Purple Power thru 6/20, with free shipping, plus entry into the ongoing YAFTV giveaway. You can take advantage of setting up a monthly subscription to C60 Purple Power with 20% discount YAFTV if you set it up prior to midnight 6/30/2019.
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Subscribers of YAFTV receive 10% off of C60 Purple Power products through the end of June, 2019! use the code: fr10
Go to link to make your purchase (code will give 30% for avocado oil upon check out through 6/20):
https://www.C60PurplePower.com
Make sure to choose "free shipping" at check out!
For MONTHLY subscription CLUB prices use 10% code: fr10ppc
Make sure to hit the "free shipping" option at check out for USA orders!
Other ways to support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
--Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
WE ARE FREE !!
Published on Jun 19, 2019
6/19/19: President Trump's Kick off rally last night was epic! The USA has a straight-talking America-first President and we need him for 6 more years! Watch him tweet in real time during the Democratic debates next week! Meanwhile, Capitol Hill held hearings on Reparations for DoS, and Keith Raniere, leader of the NXIVM sex-trafficking cult is found guilty on ALL CHARGES!
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
The Big Tech Anti-trust investigation has begun! Please continue to add your censorship experiences to Trump's call for reporting tech bias:
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status...
Please watch Trump's 2020 Kick-off rally from last night in Orlando!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MEqIN...
Juneteenth commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, June 19th, 1865:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juneteenth
Coleman Hughes, African American writer, presents his case against Reparations before Congress today:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ls6g8...
Thanks to Zach Abnet for posting the interview on YT!
Trump signaled in Orlando rally that Clinton emails are already in possession of the State Dept and DOJ:
https://gellerreport.com/2019/06/fbi-...
https://rightwingtribune.com/2019/06/...
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/boom-ke...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please keep 9/11 1st-Responder, Lou Alvarez, who went into hospice care today, in your prayers and join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave-- Freedom from tyranny worldwide!! Thank you! WE ARE FREE!
PLEASE NOTE: FREE SHIPPING on YAFTV C60 Purple Power orders is for the USA, ONLY, sorry about that international friends!
Through June 20, or until inventory sells, C60 Purple Power is offering 40% off their Avocado oil Carbon 60 for YAFTV Patrons and 30% off for subscribers! Codes and links below!
All YAFTV C60 Purple Power orders ship free in the USA!
Become a patron and receive codes instantly for 20% C60 Purple Power and access to the 40% off sale on the avocado C60 line of C60 Purple Power thru 6/20, with free shipping, plus entry into the ongoing YAFTV giveaway. You can take advantage of setting up a monthly subscription to C60 Purple Power with 20% discount YAFTV if you set it up prior to midnight 6/30/2019.
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Subscribers of YAFTV receive 10% off of C60 Purple Power products through the end of June, 2019! use the code: fr10
Go to link to make your purchase (code will give 30% for avocado oil upon check out through 6/20):
https://www.C60PurplePower.com
Make sure to choose "free shipping" at check out!
For MONTHLY subscription CLUB prices use 10% code: fr10ppc
Make sure to hit the "free shipping" option at check out for USA orders!
Other ways to support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
--Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
WE ARE FREE !!
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