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Trump presents Medal of Freedom to Reagan adviser Arthur Laffer
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106 views • June 20, 2019
Economist Arthur Laffer, who served on President Ronald Reagan's Economic Policy Advisory Board and inspired the 'Laffer curve' tax theory, is awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump. Laffer has frequently praised Trump's economic policy and includes reasons for his support in his book titled 'Trumponomics.' #FoxNewsLive #FoxNews
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