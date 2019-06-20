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Graham shares his advice to Trump on dealing with opposing forces
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110 views • June 20, 2019
Foreign Relations Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham on the Trump administration's strategy to combat Iranbret ian aggression and maintain relations with strategic allies like Saudi Arabia. #SpecialReport #FoxNews
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