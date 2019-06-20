BREAKING: Prof. Jim Fetzer's Court Case (Stop 007)

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Streamed live on Jun 18, 2019
In what appears an outrageous miscarriage of justice, the judge ruled against Prof. James Fetzer, going against stacks of evidence that Prof. Fetzer is absolutely correct in saying that no one died at Sandy Hook. Read news report here: https://jamesfetzer.org/2019/06/sandy...