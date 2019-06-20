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Why Is The West Committing Suicide? See Black Pigeon’s Censored Report
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1129 views • June 20, 2019
The west has been under attack for decades, but now it's clear the attacks have had great success on western culture. Alex breaks down Black Pigeon's now censored report on how society has influenced western laws to become more "progressive" over time.
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