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VIDEO: Justice Department Busts Clinton Sex Cult!
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706 views • June 20, 2019
The NXIVM sex cult leader has now been convicted on all charges. During trial, a cult member testified she raised money for the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2008. Alex breaks down they shady ties between the Clintons and sex cults.
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