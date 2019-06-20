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Judicial Tyranny? Judge Says Criticism Of Democrat Lawyers Forbidden
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122 views • June 20, 2019
Lawyer for the Sandy Hook families, Chris Mattei, claims to have been violated by Alex Jones' on-air criticism of him. Attorney Robert Barnes joins Alex to discuss why the constitution agrees that no lawyer is immune from criticism.
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