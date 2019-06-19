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Angela Rye Is The Most Despicable Person On Television
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30 views • June 19, 2019
In a fit of delusion or Trump Derangement Syndrome Angela Rye is trying to compare border enforcement to the tholocaust genocide of millions of jews at the hands of the nazis.
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