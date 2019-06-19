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Hillary Clinton Admits She Watches Infowars As She’s Covering Up Pedophile Rings
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49 views • June 19, 2019
Infowars mothership is under total attack. The domestic enemies of America are doing everything possible to silence Infowars and stop free speech as President Trump's reelection chances seem inevitable after a record setting rally. We take a look at the latest expose of deep state pedophile activity and how the left is trying to normalize it before the big reveal.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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