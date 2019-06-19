© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Government Under Democrat LBJ Found Guilty In Conspiring To Kill MLK Jr.
Follow
0
Share
Report
209 views • June 19, 2019
In an interview with Antoine Tucker, Candidate running against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2020, he revealed the truth behind Martin Luther King's murder. In December of 1999, the Luther family won a suit against the US Government in a Tennessee Circuit Court for the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. The assassination occurred under the Lyndon B. Johnson Administration.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.