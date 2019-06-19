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Exclusive: Learn Why President Trump Fears Chinese 5G
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865 views • June 19, 2019
5G is being launched around the globe, but what will be the health effects of this new technology? Alex exposes the consequences of 5G and why the globalists are pushing 5G on the public.
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