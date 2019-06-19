© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jacquie Figg Explains the Abatement Process Step by Step
Follow
1
Share
Report
380 views • June 19, 2019
If you have received a court ordered warrant, summons or writ you may be surprised to find that most organizations calling themselves courts are usually seriously out of compliance with their seals, processes and authorities. When a court does not have the discipline or integrity to follow the law itself, it is best to avoid contact with that court whenever possible. This video explains actions you can take.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.