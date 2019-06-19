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Murder For Profit: Hired Killers in China & US
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331 views • June 19, 2019
With callous disregard for human life, China has for decades conducted organ removal from political prisoners while they are still alive reports an international criminal tribunal. But does our own govt allow corporations to remove safe, effective and life-saving treatments from us so corporations can make money? What about forcing dangerous medication ON us for corporate profits?
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