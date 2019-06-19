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19Jun19 Forget FOX Push Polls, It’s ElectionGuard Conditioning
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19 views • June 19, 2019
100,000 people try to get into Trump’s campaign kick-off but corporate media tell us he’s doing worse than Democrats getting a dozen people at rallies. The intelligence community has an “insurance policy” to fix the election — ElectionGuard voting machine software. Then, Megan Fox joins to talk about the new tool for CPS kidnapping — mandatory vaccines. And, more big tech tyranny as cars w/o ANYONE on board will be allowed in Florida beginning July1.
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