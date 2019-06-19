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Mandatory Vaccines: NY State Paid to Violate Religious Freedom & Informed Consent
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385 views • June 19, 2019
Megan Fox joins to talk about the new tool for CPS kidnapping — mandatory vaccines and the massive amount of money paid to NY State by BigPharma just before the vaccine wars began. It’s an epidemic of corruption
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