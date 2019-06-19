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Libra: “Creation of a New Global Currency”
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13 views • June 19, 2019
Governed by a small group of elite multinationals, Facebook’s Libra might as well be called DavosCoin. But the potential to rise above the fiat currencies of sovereign states is met with resistance in France & Europe and deafening silence from American politicians who talk about “antitrust”. Is the petrodollar about to be replaced with an “info-dollar”?
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