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FL to Allow Cars w/o ANY People: Americans Asleep At The Wheel
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11 views • June 19, 2019
Forget all the talk about public safety & highways. Florida just passed a law allowing driverless cars—including cars w/o ANYONE on board—to operate on public highways. Safety will NOT stand in the way of corporate profits and govt control of movement
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