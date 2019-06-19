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In 2020 kickoff, Trump promises cancer, AIDS cures
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7 views • June 19, 2019
Kicking off his 2020 reelection bid, President Donald Trump is promising to eradicate AIDS in America and to come up with cures to many diseases, "including cancer and others," during his second term.
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