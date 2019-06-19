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NBC News Reports That Hillary Clinton Ran Pedophile Ring Inside State Dept.
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2313 views • June 19, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down how the crimes of Bill and Hillary Clinton are so pervasive and well known, that even mainstream NBC reports on their alleged participation in running a pedophile ring while working for the U.S. State Department.
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