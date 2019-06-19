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Trump: China, 'they took us for suckers'
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4 views • June 19, 2019
President Trump is returning to a familiar theme of attacking old trade deals as he appeals to working-class voters in his campaign kickoff for 2020. Trump said Tuesday in Orlando that the U.S. is taking in billions of dollars in tariffs.
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