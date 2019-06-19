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Pompeo: Trump doesn't want war with Iran
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1 view • June 19, 2019
On a visit to the U.S. Central Command in Florida, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says President Donald Trump does not want war and is only seeking to re-establish a deterrent to Iranian threats.
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