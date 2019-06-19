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Trump: Radical Democrats 'want to destroy you'
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5 views • June 19, 2019
President Donald Trump kicked off his reelection campaign in Florida with a grievance-filled rally that attacked the press, the political establishment and Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation into Russian election interference.
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