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Trump officially launches his 2020 re-election bid
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7 views • June 19, 2019
President Donald Trump has kicked off his re-election campaign with a rally in Orlando, Florida. Campaign advisers say Trump will seek to connect his first term to the goals he hopes to achieve with four more years as president.
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