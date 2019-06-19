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Skyfall 2019
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106 views • June 19, 2019
This is the first trailer/promo for Skyfall 2019 coming October 4-5, 2019 in Auburn, Alabama. This will be the fourth conference hosted by Fire & Grace Church in Opelika, Alabama. Our earlier conferences were in 2012 and 2013. This will be the second Skyfall conference last year being the first in this series. Register now @ skyfall2019.org and visit our websites deanodle.org and fireandgracechurch.org
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