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San Francisco Is Worse Than A Third World Country
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174 views • June 19, 2019
In an interview with Conservative Candidate running for San Francisco Mayor 2019, Ellen Lee Zhou, she said that San Francisco is "worse than a third world country". As a government worker in the city, she talks about corruption she experienced and how she has been kept out of debates and any news coverage.
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