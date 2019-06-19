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Trump targets media, Dems, Hillary Clinton in 2020 campaign kickoff
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231 views • June 19, 2019
The president fires up his reelection campaign with harsh words for the media, congressional and 2020 Democrats and Hillary Clinton in Orlando, Florida; Jacqui Heinrich reports from Miami. #AmericasNewsroom #FoxNews
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