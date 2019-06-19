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AOC under fire for comparing border facilities to concentration camps
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5 views • June 19, 2019
Former Obama economic adviser Robert Wolf, Layfield Report CEO John Layfield, former investment banker Carol Roth and 1 Empire Group’s John Burnett on how the State Department is threatening to cut foreign aid to Central America and how Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) compared U.S. border facilities to concentration camps.
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