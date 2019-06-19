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Doug Collins: Dems want impeachment despite Trump's strong econony
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4 views • June 19, 2019
Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., on the strong economy as the 2020 presidential race heats up, the political fallout from the Mueller report and the border crisis.
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