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Big Pharma & UK Judiciary Attempt to Pull Off a 'SNOW JOB'!
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20 views • June 19, 2019
Streamed live 19th June 2019
The CORRUPTION within the UK Judiciary and Election Process defies belief ... until you comprehend the magnitude of the lies, deceit & obfuscation perpetrated by those who believe themselves to be the rightful rulers of a private fiefdom!
- Lyn Thyer 'disappears' to avoid unlawful Extraordinary Rendition to France.
- Peterborough By-Election 'Result' mired by 9,898 (29.11%) Postal Votes!
- John Bolton, Mike Pompeo ... & Jeremy Hunt, desperate for Global conflict!
The CORRUPTION within the UK Judiciary and Election Process defies belief ... until you comprehend the magnitude of the lies, deceit & obfuscation perpetrated by those who believe themselves to be the rightful rulers of a private fiefdom!
- Lyn Thyer 'disappears' to avoid unlawful Extraordinary Rendition to France.
- Peterborough By-Election 'Result' mired by 9,898 (29.11%) Postal Votes!
- John Bolton, Mike Pompeo ... & Jeremy Hunt, desperate for Global conflict!
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