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DID GUN CONTROL PLAY A ROLE IN THE HOLOCAUST?
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7 views • June 19, 2019
Why have American Jews ignored the lessons of the Holocaust as they continue to campaign to abridge our Second Amendment right to "keep and bear arms".
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